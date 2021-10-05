Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Shares Sold by Legal & General Group Plc

Legal & General Group Plc cut its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 202,256 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 489 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc owned approximately 0.70% of Fair Isaac worth $101,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Fair Isaac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 2nd quarter worth about $53,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 127 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 411.1% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 138 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Fair Isaac alerts:

Shares of FICO opened at $396.12 on Tuesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a one year low of $380.00 and a one year high of $553.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $458.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $489.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $11.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97 and a beta of 1.22.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $1.43. The company had revenue of $338.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.68 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 112.14% and a net margin of 26.95%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO William J. Lansing sold 16,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.16, for a total value of $7,502,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $577.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $570.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $561.71.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corp. engages in the provision of decision management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Scores, and Decision Management Software. The Applications segment includes decision management applications designed for a type of business problem or process such as marketing, account origination, customer management, fraud, collections, and insurance claims management.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Fair Isaac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fair Isaac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.