Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 9.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,939 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,789 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences accounts for about 1.4% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gilead Sciences during the first quarter worth approximately $43,000. 78.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Diane E. Wilfong sold 13,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.50, for a total value of $986,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,187,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GILD. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, August 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$84.00 target price on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $105.67.

GILD stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $67.74. The stock had a trading volume of 32,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,306,133. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.93 billion, a PE ratio of 16.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $70.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.29. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $73.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $6.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.15 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 55.94%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 7.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is presently 40.06%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

