Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Has $4.33 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,518 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 3.4% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of V. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa in the third quarter worth approximately $373,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 8.2% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 18,397 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,895,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Aspiriant LLC grew its holdings in Visa by 6.3% in the first quarter. Aspiriant LLC now owns 4,753 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Visa by 7.5% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 10,377 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total transaction of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $225.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,191,220. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $179.23 and a 1 year high of $252.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The stock has a market cap of $438.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $231.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.03.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

