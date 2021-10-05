Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Fairbanks Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,385 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Moody’s makes up 1.8% of Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Fairbanks Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Veritas Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $719,086,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 217.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 914,561 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $331,409,000 after acquiring an additional 626,654 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 1,155,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $344,968,000 after acquiring an additional 561,717 shares in the last quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC raised its position in shares of Moody’s by 36.0% in the 1st quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 1,114,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $332,652,000 after acquiring an additional 294,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Troy Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 1st quarter worth $64,734,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Moody’s news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.50, for a total transaction of $159,802.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $382.35, for a total value of $259,998.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,485,657.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,266 shares of company stock worth $2,368,779 in the last quarter. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MCO stock traded up $6.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $356.70. 3,129 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 673,469. The company has a market cap of $66.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $376.64 and its 200 day moving average is $351.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.31. Moody’s Co. has a 12-month low of $253.17 and a 12-month high of $388.81.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Moody’s had a return on equity of 111.33% and a net margin of 36.11%. On average, research analysts forecast that Moody’s Co. will post 11.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MCO shares. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Moody’s from $406.00 to $418.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Moody’s from $322.00 to $376.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. UBS Group lowered Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $383.00 to $392.00 in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Moody’s from $406.00 to $416.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moody’s from $344.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.55.

Moody’s Corp. engages in the provision of credit ratings, research, tools and analysis to the global capital markets. It operates through the following segments: Moody’s Investors Service (MIS) and Moody’s Analytics (MA). The MIS segment is a credit rating agency, which publishes credit ratings on debt obligations and the entities, including various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities and commercial paper programs.

