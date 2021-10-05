Fastenal (FAST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, October 12th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.24% and a return on equity of 30.76%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Fastenal to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ FAST opened at $51.30 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its 200-day moving average is $52.88. The firm has a market cap of $29.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. Fastenal has a 12-month low of $42.57 and a 12-month high of $56.39. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Fastenal’s payout ratio is currently 75.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fastenal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.71.

In related news, insider William Joseph Drazkowski sold 15,126 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total value of $846,904.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Charles S. Miller sold 35,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total value of $1,936,269.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 2,265 shares of company stock valued at $123,014 and have sold 142,089 shares valued at $7,910,739. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

