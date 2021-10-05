FC Barcelona Fan Token (BAR) Price Tops $16.16

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CURRENCY:BAR) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 5th. FC Barcelona Fan Token has a market capitalization of $57.40 million and approximately $4.67 million worth of FC Barcelona Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FC Barcelona Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $16.16 or 0.00032295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, FC Barcelona Fan Token has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 923.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.38 or 0.08623425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.97 or 0.00053878 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.82 or 0.00279342 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $57.33 or 0.00114526 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001999 BTC.

FC Barcelona Fan Token Coin Profile

FC Barcelona Fan Token (CRYPTO:BAR) is a coin. It launched on December 1st, 2017. FC Barcelona Fan Token’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,550,990 coins. The official website for FC Barcelona Fan Token is www.socios.com/fcbarcelona . FC Barcelona Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @TBISINC . The official message board for FC Barcelona Fan Token is medium.com/socios

According to CryptoCompare, “Titanium Infrastructure Services is an Infrastructure as a Service (IaaS) platform that allows entire IT enterprises to be hosted on the Ethereum blockchain, e.g., Firewalls, Load-Balancers, Routers, Switches, Servers, Desktops, and more. TBIS is an ERC20 token and will not be the only means of paying for products and services within the TBIS ecosystem. “

