Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) Shares Acquired by BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA

BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) by 157.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,408 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,474 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $496,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MAI Capital Management raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 1.4% in the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 29.6% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 258 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 253 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Ferrari by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oddo Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Ferrari from $287.00 to $281.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Oddo Bhf began coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $207.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Sunday, June 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ferrari from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $236.18.

Shares of RACE stock opened at $207.24 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 3.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Ferrari has a 52 week low of $176.03 and a 52 week high of $233.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.29 billion, a PE ratio of 38.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $216.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.07.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by ($0.08). Ferrari had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 81.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ferrari will post 4.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari Profile

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

