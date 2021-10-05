Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Fevertree Drinks Plc (LON:FEVR) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,291.67 ($29.94).

FEVR has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,500 ($32.66) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,550 ($33.32) to GBX 2,250 ($29.40) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Shares of LON:FEVR traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) on Thursday, hitting GBX 2,340 ($30.57). 220,837 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 282,770. Fevertree Drinks has a 1-year low of GBX 1,938 ($25.32) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,786.54 ($36.41). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,313.04 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,408.04. The company has a current ratio of 5.11, a quick ratio of 4.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.73 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.26.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a GBX 5.52 ($0.07) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.25%. Fevertree Drinks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.41%.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, citrus tonic water lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, smoky ginger ale, spiced orange ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

