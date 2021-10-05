Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Grows Holdings in América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:AMX) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 38,993 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in América Móvil were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMX. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in América Móvil by 1,085.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,920 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in América Móvil in the second quarter worth $45,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $110,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of América Móvil during the second quarter valued at $167,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised América Móvil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday.

Shares of AMX stock opened at $17.64 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. has a twelve month low of $11.71 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The company has a market capitalization of $58.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 0.75.

América Móvil (NYSE:AMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $12.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.16 billion. América Móvil had a return on equity of 34.73% and a net margin of 9.99%. On average, analysts forecast that América Móvil, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

America Movil SAB de CV engages in the provision of telecommunications services. It offers wireless voice, wireless data and value added services, fixed voice, fixed broadband, fixed data, pay television, and information technology services. The company was founded on September 25, 2000 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

