Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $1.25 Million Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 15.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF stock opened at $110.95 on Tuesday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.67.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

