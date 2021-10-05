Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Has $493,000 Stock Holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 38.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,320 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 10.3% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 38,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners increased its position in Bank of America by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 90,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,745,000 after purchasing an additional 10,374 shares during the period. Stokes Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stokes Family Office LLC now owns 10,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 150.7% in the 2nd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 685,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,269,000 after purchasing an additional 412,108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Bank of America by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 563,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,229,000 after purchasing an additional 8,289 shares in the last quarter. 70.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BAC opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $364.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.55. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $23.12 and a one year high of $44.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.52.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $21.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.77 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 30.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd were given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.92%.

In related news, Vice Chairman Thong M. Nguyen sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.98, for a total value of $3,198,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 337,006 shares in the company, valued at $13,473,499.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $37.69 price target on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.50 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $43.87 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.42.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

