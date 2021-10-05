Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Purchases 80 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,356 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BA. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing in the first quarter worth $28,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of The Boeing during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Cypress Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Boeing by 143.9% in the first quarter. Cypress Capital LLC now owns 161 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Boeing during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $252.00 to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Vertical Research reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. UBS Group cut their price target on The Boeing from $310.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company restated a “hold” rating on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $261.76.

BA opened at $223.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $131.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.61. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $141.58 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $221.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $233.42.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

