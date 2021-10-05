Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC Sells 4,978 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 25.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,289 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,978 shares during the quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000.

Shares of USMV stock opened at $73.28 on Tuesday. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.86.

