Financial Avengers Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV)

Financial Avengers Inc. trimmed its position in shares of iShares International Select Dividend ETF (BATS:IDV) by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. iShares International Select Dividend ETF makes up about 0.2% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in iShares International Select Dividend ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,269,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,525,000 after purchasing an additional 294,688 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,461,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,345,000 after purchasing an additional 471,308 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,282,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,546,000 after purchasing an additional 61,663 shares during the last quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc. now owns 404,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares International Select Dividend ETF by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 365,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,848,000 after purchasing an additional 25,334 shares during the last quarter.

IDV stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $30.65. 453,062 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.44. iShares International Select Dividend ETF has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $35.93.

iShares International Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones International Select Dividend Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones EPAC Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

