Financial Avengers Inc. Has $5.09 Million Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 90,652 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 882 shares during the period. Intel accounts for 3.4% of Financial Avengers Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Financial Avengers Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $5,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at about $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,279 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $530,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 9,996 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 14,764 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $945,000 after buying an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its stake in Intel by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 37,879 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,424,000 after buying an additional 8,335 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.24% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.41 on Tuesday, hitting $53.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 460,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,829,182. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $43.61 and a 1-year high of $68.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day moving average is $56.91. The firm has a market cap of $218.59 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The firm had revenue of $18.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th will be given a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.23%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on INTC. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.65.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

