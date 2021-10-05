Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 211,100 shares, an increase of 34.5% from the August 31st total of 156,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 215,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of FFLWF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.63. The company had a trading volume of 173,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,007. Fire & Flower has a one year low of $0.54 and a one year high of $1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.82.

Fire & Flower Company Profile

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. engages in the sale of cannabis products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Wholesale Distribution, Digital Platform, and Corporate. The Retail and Wholesale Distribution segments offers cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market in provinces where the sale of cannabis is legal.

