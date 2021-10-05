First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Community Bancshares, Inc. is a multi-state holding company headquartered in Bluefield, Virginia. The bank provides financial, mortgage brokerage and origination and trust services to individuals and commercial customers through full-service banking locations in West Virginia, Virginia and North Carolina as well as mortgage brokerage facilities operated by United First Mortgage, Inc. “

FCBC stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $32.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,497. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.19. First Community Bankshares has a 1 year low of $18.31 and a 1 year high of $32.50. The stock has a market cap of $554.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.89 and a beta of 0.61.

First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.17. First Community Bankshares had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 33.64%. The business had revenue of $34.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.16 million. Research analysts expect that First Community Bankshares will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,661,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,818,000 after buying an additional 77,589 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 36.5% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,080 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 4,832 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 662,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $19,777,000 after purchasing an additional 137,597 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 10,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of First Community Bankshares by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 8,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Bankshares Company Profile

First Community Bancshares, Inc operates as a financial holding company, which engages in provision of banking products and services to individual and commercial customers. The firm offers demand deposit accounts, savings and money market accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement arrangements; commercial, consumer, and real estate mortgage loans, and lines of credit; various credit card, debit card, and automated teller machine card services; corporate and personal trust services; investment management services; and life, health, and property and casualty insurance products.

