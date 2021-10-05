First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

FFIN has been the subject of several other reports. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $47.76 price objective (up from $47.00) on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on First Financial Bankshares in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target for the company.

Shares of FFIN stock opened at $47.70 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 30.38 and a beta of 0.88. First Financial Bankshares has a 1 year low of $28.85 and a 1 year high of $52.49.

First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $129.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.60 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 13.44% and a net margin of 43.97%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Financial Bankshares will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 15th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is 42.25%.

In other First Financial Bankshares news, Director Johnny Trotter acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.68 per share, with a total value of $109,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 869,793 shares in the company, valued at $37,992,558.24. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Murray Hamilton Edwards acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $49.01 per share, with a total value of $49,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 191,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,381,347.17. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 10,846 shares of company stock valued at $504,709 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 5.8% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 213,886 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,508,000 after acquiring an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 80.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 379,931 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $18,666,000 after acquiring an additional 169,617 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 292.2% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 47,618 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after acquiring an additional 35,478 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 100,122.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 59,131 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,905,000 after acquiring an additional 59,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in First Financial Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $5,228,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

About First Financial Bankshares

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and community banking services. It offers mortgage loans, savings and checking accounts, auto and equity loans, online and mobile banking, investment and trust management, and retirement plans. The company was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Abilene, TX.

