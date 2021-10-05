First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) Head-To-Head Analysis

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) and Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for First Financial and Northern Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Northern Trust 4 5 5 0 2.07

Northern Trust has a consensus price target of $110.33, suggesting a potential upside of 2.11%. Given Northern Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Northern Trust is more favorable than First Financial.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

64.6% of First Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.0% of Northern Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of First Financial shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Northern Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

First Financial pays an annual dividend of $1.06 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Northern Trust pays an annual dividend of $2.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. First Financial pays out 27.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Northern Trust pays out 48.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Financial has raised its dividend for 22 consecutive years and Northern Trust has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years. Northern Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Risk & Volatility

First Financial has a beta of 0.85, meaning that its stock price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northern Trust has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its stock price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares First Financial and Northern Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Financial 29.63% 9.91% 1.29% Northern Trust 20.51% 12.61% 0.82%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares First Financial and Northern Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Financial $202.96 million 2.74 $53.84 million $3.93 10.86 Northern Trust $6.30 billion 3.57 $1.21 billion $5.83 18.53

Northern Trust has higher revenue and earnings than First Financial. First Financial is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Northern Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Northern Trust beats First Financial on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About First Financial

First Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which is engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial, mortgage and consumer lending, lease financing, trust account services, depositor services, and insurance services. The company was founded in 1984 and is headquartered in Terre Haute, IN.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management. The Corporate & Institutional Services Segment offers asset servicing, brokerage, banking and related services to corporate and public retirement funds, foundations, endowments, fund managers, insurance companies and sovereign wealth funds. The Wealth Management Segment includes trust, investment management, custody, and philanthropic services, financial consulting; guardianship and estate administration, family business consulting; family financial education, brokerage services and private and business banking. Northern Trust was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

