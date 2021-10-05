First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) to Post Q4 2021 Earnings of $0.80 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for First Interstate BancSystem in a report released on Monday, October 4th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.81.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.03). First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 28.51%. The business had revenue of $154.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.67 million.

Shares of FIBK stock opened at $41.61 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.34. First Interstate BancSystem has a 12-month low of $33.30 and a 12-month high of $51.24. The firm has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.69 and a beta of 1.14.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 2.2% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 17,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 8,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 50,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $629,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. 50.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.82%.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking solutions. The firm offers commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, municipalities, and other entities. It also provides internet, mobile, and other banking and financial services.

