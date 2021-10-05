First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Receives $186.31 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $186.31.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FRC shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $177.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $206.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FRC. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 18,784.8% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,232 shares of the bank’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 6,199 shares during the period. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in First Republic Bank in the 1st quarter valued at about $53,000. 96.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FRC stock traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $197.49. 668,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 771,317. The company has a market capitalization of $34.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $114.02 and a fifty-two week high of $204.68. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $197.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $188.86.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The bank reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.22. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 26.82% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Republic Bank will post 7.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 29th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 28th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is currently 15.15%.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Recommended Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.