First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NASDAQ FSEA opened at $9.56 on Friday. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. raised its stake in First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Seacoast Bancorp makes up approximately 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Farley Capital L.P. owned about 1.88% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

