First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Rating Increased to B- at TheStreet

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was upgraded by equities researchers at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
NASDAQ FSEA opened at $9.56 on Friday. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.78 and a 52-week high of $10.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a net margin of 11.21% and a return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.
First Seacoast Bancorp Company Profile
First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.
Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk
Receive News & Ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Seacoast Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.