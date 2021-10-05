First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
FSEA stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.
First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.
About First Seacoast Bancorp
First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.
