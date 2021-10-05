First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) Upgraded by TheStreet to B

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report issued on Friday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

FSEA stock opened at $9.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. First Seacoast Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.78 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.73.

First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Seacoast Bancorp had a return on equity of 3.44% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in First Seacoast Bancorp stock. Farley Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of First Seacoast Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSEA) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 113,334 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. First Seacoast Bancorp comprises 1.1% of Farley Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Farley Capital L.P. owned 1.88% of First Seacoast Bancorp worth $1,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Seacoast Bancorp

First Seacoast Bancorp is a holding company, which operates as a federally chartered subsidiary savings and loan mutual holding company of Federal Savings Bank. The company was founded in 1890 and is headquartered in Dover, NH.

