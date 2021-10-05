First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Update

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FSWA remained flat at $$5.40 during trading on Monday. First Sound Bank has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33.

Get First Sound Bank alerts:

First Sound Bank Company Profile

First Sound Bank engages in the provision of commercial and private banking services. Its products and services include online banking, checking and savings account, loans, equipment financing, personal and business products. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Receive News & Ratings for First Sound Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Sound Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.