First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) Short Interest Update

First Sound Bank (OTCMKTS:FSWA) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the August 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FSWA remained flat at $$5.40 during trading on Monday. First Sound Bank has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $5.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $5.48 and a 200 day moving average of $5.33.
First Sound Bank Company Profile
