First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) Short Interest Down 25.0% in September

First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund (NASDAQ:QABA) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 25.0% from the August 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QABA. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,256,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 410,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,713,000 after buying an additional 40,277 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 59,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,302,000 after acquiring an additional 12,418 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 159.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 37,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after acquiring an additional 23,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund by 8.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,541,000 after buying an additional 3,718 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ QABA traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.63. 8,896 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,872. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.06. First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund has a 12-month low of $33.89 and a 12-month high of $61.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.243 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%.

Featured Article: What are high-yield dividend stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ ABA Community Bank Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.