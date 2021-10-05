First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund (NASDAQ:TDIV) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,900 shares, an increase of 35.5% from the August 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Pacitti Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 35,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,037,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 8,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:TDIV opened at $56.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.85. First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund has a 12-month low of $41.54 and a 12-month high of $59.37.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th were issued a $0.237 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%.

Featured Article: How does equity income fit into an investing strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Technology Dividend Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.