First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF (NASDAQ:FTXR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 141,900 shares, a decline of 35.4% from the August 31st total of 219,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ FTXR traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,263 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,079. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $31.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.83. First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF has a 1-year low of $23.07 and a 1-year high of $35.30.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th were paid a $0.082 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 23rd. This is a boost from First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 1.4% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,441,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,838,000 after acquiring an additional 249,646 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 2.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,896,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,474,000 after buying an additional 36,393 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 20.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,422,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,360,000 after buying an additional 238,094 shares during the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co now owns 1,026,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,889,000 after buying an additional 56,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Transportation ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 554,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,853,000 after buying an additional 30,675 shares during the last quarter.

