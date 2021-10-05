First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma (NASDAQ:FWBI) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “First Wave BioPharma Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company specializing in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. First Wave BioPharma Inc., formerly known as AzurRx BioPharma Inc., is based in BOCA RATON, Fla. “

Get First Wave BioPharma alerts:

Separately, Maxim Group assumed coverage on shares of First Wave BioPharma in a research note on Friday. They issued a buy rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of First Wave BioPharma stock opened at $2.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.93 million, a P/E ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 1.75. First Wave BioPharma has a fifty-two week low of $2.68 and a fifty-two week high of $26.30.

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

First Wave BioPharma, Inc engages in the development of targeted, non-systemic therapies for gastrointestinal diseases. Its product portfolio is built around the following proprietary technologies: niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, and the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Wave BioPharma (FWBI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Wave BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Wave BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.