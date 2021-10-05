Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Shares Acquired by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) by 155.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,843 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 9,043 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Five9 were worth $2,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Five9 by 26.8% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 93,530 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,155,000 after purchasing an additional 19,771 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Five9 by 56.9% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,700 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,215,000 after purchasing an additional 20,203 shares during the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board boosted its holdings in Five9 by 1.9% in the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 7,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Five9 by 12.9% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 86,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,776,000 after purchasing an additional 9,846 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP purchased a new position in Five9 in the second quarter valued at about $2,311,000. 98.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.87, for a total value of $2,173,375.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,442,437.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President Daniel P. Burkland sold 1,165 shares of Five9 stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.05, for a total value of $193,448.25. Following the transaction, the president now owns 94,861 shares in the company, valued at $15,751,669.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,582 shares of company stock worth $8,923,933. 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FIVN. Colliers Securities raised Five9 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. Truist Securities reduced their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Truist Financial downgraded Five9 to a “hold” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Truist reduced their target price on Five9 from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $200.00 target price on shares of Five9 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five9 has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $196.86.

FIVN opened at $156.74 on Tuesday. Five9, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.32 and a 12 month high of $211.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.75, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 4.80. The stock has a market cap of $10.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -220.76 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $176.01.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The software maker reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.09. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 2.67% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. The firm had revenue of $143.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.46 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Five9, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Five9

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

