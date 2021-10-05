FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Equities research analysts expect that FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC) will report $1.18 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for FMC’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.16 billion to $1.20 billion. FMC posted sales of $1.08 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 9.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that FMC will report full year sales of $4.99 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.94 billion to $5.02 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $5.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.41 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for FMC.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC (NYSE:FMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. FMC had a return on equity of 25.77% and a net margin of 11.69%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital cut FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on FMC from $136.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of FMC from $133.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Monness Crespi & Hardt reissued a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on FMC from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, FMC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.27.

FMC traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $91.49. 4,507 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 946,141. FMC has a 1-year low of $87.27 and a 1-year high of $123.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.19.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. FMC’s payout ratio is currently 31.02%.

In other FMC news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer bought 1,260 shares of FMC stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $96.97 per share, for a total transaction of $122,182.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,996,954.82. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Carol Anthony Davidson bought 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, for a total transaction of $140,835.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,201 shares in the company, valued at $300,541.89. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of FMC by 73.4% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 30,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 12,798 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth $5,272,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in FMC by 86.2% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 30,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,320,000 after buying an additional 13,900 shares during the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in FMC during the first quarter worth approximately $1,522,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FMC by 4.1% in the second quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 69,431 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,512,000 after acquiring an additional 2,721 shares during the period. 88.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FMC

FMC Corp. is an agricultural sciences company, which engages in the provision of solutions to growers and development of pipeline in crop protection, plant health, precision agriculture, and professional pest, and turf management. It offers insect control products under Rynaxypyr and Cyazypyr brands; herbicides under Authority, Boral, Centium, Command, and Gamit brands; insecticides under Talstar and Hero brands; flutriafol-based fungicides; and bionematicides under Quartzo and Presence brands.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FMC (FMC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.