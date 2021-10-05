Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FLCB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,154 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 172.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after acquiring an additional 4,643 shares in the last quarter. Cooper Financial Group acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $393,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 1.2% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 197,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,043,000 after buying an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF by 55.8% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 223,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after buying an additional 80,162 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF stock opened at $25.37 on Tuesday. Franklin Liberty U.S. Core Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $24.94 and a 1-year high of $26.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46.

