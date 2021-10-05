Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) Given a €74.00 Price Target at Barclays

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) has been assigned a €74.00 ($87.06) price target by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FME. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €60.80 ($71.53) price objective on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €79.50 ($93.53) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Friday, September 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €70.24 ($82.63).

FME opened at €60.68 ($71.39) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €65.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €65.88. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a 52 week high of €75.08 ($88.33). The company has a market capitalization of $17.78 billion and a PE ratio of 17.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.37.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

