Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

FSNUY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of FSNUY opened at $11.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.81. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of $9.17 and a twelve month high of $14.81. The stock has a market cap of $26.37 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $11.14 billion for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.98%. Analysts expect that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA is a healthcare group, which engages in the provision of products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through the following segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, Fresenius Vamed, and Corporate and Other. The Fresenius Medical Care segment comprises of dialysis products and healthcare services.

