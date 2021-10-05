FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the August 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NYSE FSK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. 23,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.44.

FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. This is a positive change from FS KKR Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.58%. FS KKR Capital’s payout ratio is presently 94.55%.

In related news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.

FS KKR Capital Company Profile

FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.

