FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) Short Interest Update

FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,750,000 shares, an increase of 33.6% from the August 31st total of 1,310,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,040,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
NYSE FSK traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.46. 23,906 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 789,061. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.84. The company has a market cap of $6.40 billion, a PE ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.61. FS KKR Capital has a 52 week low of $14.22 and a 52 week high of $23.44.
FS KKR Capital (NYSE:FSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. FS KKR Capital had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 212.44%. The company had revenue of $206.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $146.75 million. On average, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.
In related news, CAO William Balke Goebel bought 1,100 shares of FS KKR Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $25,212.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $102,200.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Gerson bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $22.95 per share, for a total transaction of $114,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,750. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 23,940 shares of company stock worth $550,308. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSK. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FS KKR Capital during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. 30.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
A number of brokerages have issued reports on FSK. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on FS KKR Capital in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered FS KKR Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.13.
FS KKR Capital Company Profile
FS KKR Capital Corp. is an externally managed, non-diversified, closed-end management investment and finance company that invests primarily in the debt securities of private middle market U.S. companies. Its objectives are to generate current income and, to a lesser extent, long-term capital appreciation.
Read More: Net Asset Value
Receive News & Ratings for FS KKR Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS KKR Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.