Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 182,411 Shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,984,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 182,411 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $127,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CWM Advisors LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 10,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Builders FirstSource during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in Builders FirstSource by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BLDR shares. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $56.00) on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upped their price target on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Builders FirstSource in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Builders FirstSource in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLDR traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,517,399. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.51. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.73 and a fifty-two week high of $55.54.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $1.35. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 90.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Michael Alan Farmer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.76, for a total transaction of $497,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

