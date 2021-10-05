Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Acquires 27,376 Shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM) by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 27,376 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned 3.11% of White Mountains Insurance Group worth $110,910,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,483 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.5% in the first quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 186 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Adams Wealth Management boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 4.5% in the second quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in White Mountains Insurance Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WTM traded up $12.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1,072.00. The company had a trading volume of 211 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,781. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.50. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $795.33 and a 1 year high of $1,267.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1,108.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,141.94.

White Mountains Insurance Group (NYSE:WTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $25.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 2.47% and a net margin of 49.54%. The company had revenue of $254.10 million during the quarter.

TheStreet upgraded White Mountains Insurance Group from a "c+" rating to a "b-" rating in a report on Monday, September 20th.

White Mountains Insurance Group Company Profile

White Mountains Insurance Group Ltd. engages in the acquisition of businesses and assets in the insurance, financial services and related sectors. It operates through the following segments: HG Global/BAM, NSM, Kudu, and Other Operations. The HG Global/BAM segment refers to the White Mountains’s investment in HG Global Limited, and the consolidated results of Build America Mutual Assurance Company (BAM).

