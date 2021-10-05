Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Buys 1,608,570 Shares of Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,863,147 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,608,570 shares during the period. Kemper makes up approximately 1.9% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Kemper worth $285,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in Kemper by 2.5% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in Kemper by 6.7% during the second quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Kemper by 1.6% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 14,154 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Kemper by 3.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in Kemper by 5.8% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,856 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. 71.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stuart B. Parker purchased 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $61.62 per share, with a total value of $1,540,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 27,694 shares in the company, valued at $1,706,504.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director George N. Cochran purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $66.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,255.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 26,750 shares of company stock valued at $1,656,095. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KMPR traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $68.15. 1,005 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,911. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.23 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $72.95. Kemper Co. has a one year low of $60.00 and a one year high of $83.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported ($1.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by ($2.78). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Kemper had a net margin of 5.00% and a return on equity of 4.20%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kemper Co. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. Kemper’s payout ratio is presently 18.87%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on KMPR shares. TheStreet downgraded Kemper from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Raymond James lowered their target price on Kemper from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kemper from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Kemper Profile

Kemper Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the property and casualty insurance, and life and health insurance businesses. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property and Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance segment provides personal and commercial automobile insurance.

