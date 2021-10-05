Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Has $73.76 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 519,050 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 8,150 shares during the quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $73,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 9,197 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 3.9% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Commerce Bank lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 5.2% in the second quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.5% in the first quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 7,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 0.9% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,118 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EXP traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.51. 2,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 392,242. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.88 and a fifty-two week high of $160.18. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.66. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 1.23.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. The business had revenue of $475.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $464.36 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is 14.58%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.13.

In related news, insider Steven L. Wentzel sold 2,204 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $352,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,349,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 6,537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $980,550.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 31,122 shares in the company, valued at $4,668,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 44,952 shares of company stock valued at $6,785,148. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

