Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Lowers Position in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in J2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,358,382 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,230 shares during the period. J2 Global accounts for approximately 1.2% of Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.82% of J2 Global worth $186,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in J2 Global by 5.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in J2 Global by 6.2% during the second quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 1,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,552 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,377,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in J2 Global by 5.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp raised its position in J2 Global by 6.9% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 2,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.97% of the company’s stock.

Separately, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of J2 Global in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.40.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM traded up $3.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 487,490. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.05. J2 Global, Inc. has a 12 month low of $66.85 and a 12 month high of $147.35. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.23.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $429.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $392.60 million. J2 Global had a return on equity of 34.04% and a net margin of 12.86%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that J2 Global, Inc. will post 9.21 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Jeremy Rossen sold 2,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.00, for a total transaction of $361,361.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO R Scott Turicchi sold 15,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $2,096,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 243,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,700,081.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

J2 Global Profile

J2 Global, Inc is an Internet information and services company, which engages in the digital media and cloud services business. The firm operates through the following segments: Fax and Martech; Voice, Backup, Security, and Consumer Privacy and Protection; and Digital Media. The company was founded by Jaye Muller and John F.

