Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 595,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $95,769,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $412,000. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $195,221,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $383,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Concentrix in the second quarter valued at $4,551,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dennis Polk sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.83, for a total value of $814,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Richard Rosso sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $484,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,539,619.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $4,204,760 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CNXC traded up $4.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $178.98. 376 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,459. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Concentrix Co. has a 12 month low of $80.00 and a 12 month high of $183.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $168.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $158.76.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, September 26th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.25. Concentrix had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 6.38%. Analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%.

CNXC has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Concentrix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on Concentrix from $182.00 to $202.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience solutions worldwide. It provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. The company also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

