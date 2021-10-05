Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:FFHL) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,500 shares, a drop of 24.8% from the August 31st total of 11,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of FFHL traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $9.40. The company had a trading volume of 4,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,570. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65. The company has a market capitalization of $30.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 1.02. Fuwei Films has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $17.12.

Fuwei Films (NASDAQ:FFHL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $15.58 million during the quarter. Fuwei Films had a net margin of 11.71% and a return on equity of 17.22%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Fuwei Films from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th.

Fuwei Films Company Profile

Fuwei Films (Holdings) Co Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of plastic film using the biaxially-oriented polyethylene terephthalate (BOPET) film. Its BOPET film is used for packaging food, medicine, cosmetics, tobacco, and alcohol, as well as in the imaging, electronics, and magnetic products industries.

