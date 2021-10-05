FY2022 EPS Estimates for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Cut by Jefferies Financial Group

Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) – Jefferies Financial Group cut their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Diageo in a research note issued to investors on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst E. Mundy now expects that the company will earn $7.10 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Diageo’s FY2023 earnings at $7.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.75 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently commented on DEO. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Shares of DEO stock opened at $193.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.66. Diageo has a 52 week low of $129.16 and a 52 week high of $202.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.67 and a 200-day moving average of $188.35.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.54%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DEO. AKO Capital LLP lifted its stake in Diageo by 71.2% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 1,282,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,783,000 after acquiring an additional 533,371 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diageo by 313.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 651,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,036,000 after acquiring an additional 494,091 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Diageo by 396.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 362,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,510,000 after acquiring an additional 289,929 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 586.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 309,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,578,000 after purchasing an additional 264,083 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 19,407.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 200,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 199,894 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.85% of the company’s stock.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

