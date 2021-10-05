FY2022 EPS Estimates for Pretium Resources Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:PVG)

Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for Pretium Resources in a research note issued on Wednesday, September 29th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings of $0.77 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.78. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. Pretium Resources had a negative net margin of 3.17% and a positive return on equity of 17.44%. The firm had revenue of $152.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.40 million.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PVG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$16.00 to C$14.50 in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $15.50 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.79.

Pretium Resources stock opened at $9.84 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.26. Pretium Resources has a 1 year low of $8.29 and a 1 year high of $13.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -89.45 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,412,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $195,144,000 after buying an additional 2,041,319 shares during the period. Condire Management LP purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,001,000. Amundi purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,130,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,259,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $23,277,000 after buying an additional 824,060 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Pretium Resources by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,763,831 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,534,000 after buying an additional 793,567 shares during the period. 53.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pretium Resources Company Profile

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

