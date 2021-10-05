FY2023 EPS Estimates for Swiss Re AG Raised by Analyst (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Swiss Re in a research report issued on Monday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Kett now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $3.05 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.80.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Swiss Re from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Commerzbank lowered shares of Swiss Re from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

Shares of SSREY stock opened at $21.53 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $27.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.33 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.70 and a 200-day moving average of $23.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Swiss Re has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $25.61.

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty.

