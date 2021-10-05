G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 226,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GPHBF traded up $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.14. 40,450 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 406,271. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. G6 Materials has a 52-week low of $0.04 and a 52-week high of $0.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.85 and a beta of 0.58. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.13 and its 200-day moving average is $0.14.

About G6 Materials

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, Organic Chemicals and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

