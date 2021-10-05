Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Earns “Buy” Rating from B. Riley

B. Riley reiterated their buy rating on shares of Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Roth Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Gaia in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $16.40.

Shares of NASDAQ:GAIA opened at $9.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.22 and its 200 day moving average is $11.01. Gaia has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.35 million, a P/E ratio of 25.00, a P/E/G ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. Gaia had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 10.23%. The company had revenue of $19.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.35 million. On average, analysts expect that Gaia will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GAIA. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Gaia by 76.1% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 7,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,240 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Gaia by 20.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,758,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,093,000 after acquiring an additional 302,072 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Gaia by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 312,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gaia by 209.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 5,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Gaia by 4.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,151,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,694,000 after acquiring an additional 46,741 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.09% of the company’s stock.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a global digital video streaming subscription service and online community. It provides its services through the following channels: Seeking Truth, Transformation, Alternative Healing and Yoga. The company was founded by Jirka Rysavy on July 7, 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, CO.

