Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Sold by Advisory Services Network LLC

Advisory Services Network LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 8.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,751 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 923 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $1,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GRMN. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Garmin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Garmin by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 289 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 51.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America cut Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Garmin to $171.25 in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $198.00 target price (up from $174.00) on shares of Garmin in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Garmin from $138.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Garmin from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.04.

Shares of GRMN opened at $155.26 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $167.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $150.11. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $178.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.45. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.68% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Garmin Ltd. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

In other Garmin news, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 405 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.14, for a total value of $65,261.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Clifton A. Pemble sold 2,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $384,945.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 21.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following five segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto and Aviation. The Marine segment manufactures and offers recreational marine electronics such as cartography, Sounders, Radar, Autopilot Systems and Sailing.

