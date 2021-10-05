Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,800 shares, a decline of 43.8% from the August 31st total of 54,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 441,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

GENGF traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $0.75. 198,101 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 267,676. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.55. Gear Energy has a 1-year low of $0.11 and a 1-year high of $0.81.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Gear Energy from C$1.00 to C$1.05 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd.

Gear Energy Ltd. is an exploration and production company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties are located in Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on June 25, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

