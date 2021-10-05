Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $14.23 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Genasys Inc. (NASDAQ:GNSS) will report $14.23 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Genasys’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $13.76 million and the highest estimate coming in at $14.70 million. Genasys reported sales of $13.98 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.8%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, December 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Genasys will report full-year sales of $46.16 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $45.72 million to $46.60 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $58.82 million, with estimates ranging from $54.03 million to $63.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Genasys.

Get Genasys alerts:

Genasys (NASDAQ:GNSS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $12.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.52 million. Genasys had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 5.33%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Genasys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th.

GNSS stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.00. The company had a trading volume of 75,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,800. The company has a market capitalization of $180.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.52 and a beta of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $5.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.82. Genasys has a 1-year low of $4.92 and a 1-year high of $8.32.

In other news, Director Scott L. Anchin purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.35 per share, for a total transaction of $26,750.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 156,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,441.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in Genasys in the 2nd quarter worth about $243,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Genasys by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 4,722 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,539,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Genasys during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.04% of the company’s stock.

About Genasys

Genasys, Inc provides critical communications systems and solutions and multi-channel approach to deliver geo-targeted alerts, notifications, instructions and information before, during, and after public safety threats and critical business events. Its communications platform includes Genasys Emergency Management (GEM) applications, National Emergency Warning Systems (NEWS), and LRAD long-range voice broadcast systems.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Genasys (GNSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Genasys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genasys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.