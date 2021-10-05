General Motors (NYSE:GM) Price Target Raised to $64.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $63.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 18.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on GM. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

Get General Motors alerts:

GM opened at $53.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and a 200 day moving average of $56.00. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.30 and a fifty-two week high of $64.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 6.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GM. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management grew its position in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC grew its position in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors during the first quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Featured Story: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.